Nimhans to hold Y20 consultation on mental health

Nimhans will hold a consultation among youth on ‘Mental Health, Wellbeing and Sports’ on Thursday, as a part of a series of deliberations under Y20, a forum for youth from all G20 member countries.

Around 270 youth from across the state will participate in discussions around topics like nutrition, substance use, health of young mothers, incorporating sports into lifestyle, and physical and sexual violence.

Participants are mainly students from various disciplines like health, commerce, management, sports, and from NGOs.

Nimhans is one of 15 institutions that have been holding Y20 consultations, under the aegis of the central government’s Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

“In addition to discussions among participants, some resource persons from educational institutions and NGOs will speak at the event,” said Dr Pracheth R, Nimhans faculty and programme coordinator.

Recommendations by youth from the event will be put forth at a larger Y20 consultation to be held at Nimhans on June 23 and 24, in which youth delegates from G20 countries will participate.

“Recommendations from all Y20 consultations will be passed on to G20, which is expected to take it forward,” said Dr Pracheth.