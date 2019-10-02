Week-long Bengaluru Book Festival begins today

The 14th edition of Bengaluru Book Festival, organised by the Bangalore Booksellers and Publishers Association along with Indya Comics, will kick off from October 2 at the Palace Grounds.

The week-long festival, while promoting book-reading culture, will have close to 300 bookstalls of various publications.

According to the organisers, publishers from Kannada, Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali and Sanskrit language will take part in the festival.

"Today, the greatness of Kannada literature, poetry and culture need to be highlighted among thousands of millennials, corporate employees from IT&BT companies, students of English medium schools who visit the festival," said AN Ramachandra, President of Bangalore Booksellers and Publishers' Association.

Noted film personality from South India Ramesh Aravind is the brand ambassador of the festival.

The festival will also feature debates, talk shows, new book releases, cultural activities and food festivals besides handwriting and calligraphy workshops.