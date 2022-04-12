Four injured after lift cable snaps in building on Avenue Road

Three men and a woman were injured in a lift when the cable of a lift car snapped in a building in central Bengaluru on Monday.

All the four injured were taken to Hosmat Hospital after falling from the first floor within the lift car at the Voice of Silver building on CT Street, Avenue Road.

Dr Ajith Benedict Rayan, medical director and vice-president, Hosmat Hospital, said that the injured woman suffered a fracture of the left thigh bone (femur), left and right heel bone, and suffered a lateral malleolus fracture. She has been identified as Sridevi, aged 45.

Gopinath, 49, suffered a left heel bone fracture. Pradeep, 30, suffered fractures of his right and left heel bones. Naresh, 36, suffered a fracture of the right heel bone.

“All injuries are due to the sudden and forceful impact of the body. Naresh and Gopinath will undergo emergency surgeries. Sridevi is admitted to the ICU because she has multiple fractures. But she is stable and so are the other three patients,” Dr Rayan said.

