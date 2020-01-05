Four killed in separate accidents in Bengaluru

Four people were killed in three separate accidents in the city.

Two persons were killed in a hit-and-run incident on NICE Road under Kumaraswamy Layout Traffic Police limits. The victims were riding a two-wheeler when they were hit by an unknown vehicle.

“Putta (25) and Kumar (20) were travelling towards Kanakapura Road on the two-wheeler when the accident happened. Both of them were lying on the road with serious head injuries and died on the spot,” the police said.

In a freak incident, a 65-year-old woman was killed on the spot by a speeding car that ran her over as she sat before her house in Jalahalli on Friday.

A senior police official said the deceased Gangamma, a resident of Bahubalinagar, was warming herself in the morning sun when Rohith Reddy, who was learning driving, lost control of the car while taking a turn.

He crashed through the compound wall of Gangamma’s house and ran her over. The incident took place at 8.30 am on Friday.

Gangamma’s husband ran out of the house and shifted her to M S Ramaiah Hospital, but she was declared brought dead due to severe head injuries.

Local residents caught Reddy, a student in a private college, and handed him over to the Jalahalli police, who booked him for reckless driving.

In the third incident, a 58-year engineer working in Dubai was killed after his car hit a goods vehicle on the flyover near Byatarayanapura.

The deceased has been identified as Vasudev Rao Gopi Shetty. He had taken leave to come to Bengaluru.

“His wife was driving him to the Kempegowda International Airport on Saturday morning when the accident happened,” a policeman with the Hebbal traffic station said.