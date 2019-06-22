Freak accident kills two at Bengaluru pub

In a freak accident, two people in their 30s slipped and fell through a window on the second floor of #BEiR pub on the Church Street around Friday midnight. The deceased have been identified as Pavan Attavar and Vedha, his female friend, residents of Bengaluru.

According to police, Pavan who worked with the Brand Department of Deccan Herald for the past one and half years, had gone with his friends to an upscale pub for a weekend dinner.

A senior police officer said, Pavan, soon after the dinner, he asked his friend to clear the bills and walked out of the pub with Vedha. While climbing down the third floor of the pub, both of them slipped and fell through a window. Pavan fell to the ground while Vedha hit a sun-shade on the first floor before plunging to the ground. The incident happened exactly at the same spot where the newly appointed city police commissioner Alok Kumar was addressing reporters about night rounds to check on the functioning of pubs across the city.

The Cubbon Park police have registered a case against the pub for criminal negligence endangering public safety. Both bodies have been shifted to Bowring Hospital for a postmortem. Further investigations are underway.