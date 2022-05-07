Free coaching for competitive exams

Indian IAS & KAS Coaching Academy, KR Puram, will provide free training to candidates preparing to take the KAS, PSI, FDA, SDA, PDO, Group C, police constable and banking exams.

The course duration will be four months and classes will begin on May 8. Coaching will be free for all students, said Bhaskar Reddy, the director of the academy.

The academy is located opposite GRT Jewellers, KR Puram, Bengaluru-36. Call 9902829811 for details.