Free coaching for competitive exams

The course duration will be four months and classes will begin on May 8

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 07 2022, 01:57 ist
  • updated: May 09 2022, 02:08 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Indian IAS & KAS Coaching Academy, KR Puram, will provide free training to candidates preparing to take the KAS, PSI, FDA, SDA, PDO, Group C, police constable and banking exams. 

The course duration will be four months and classes will begin on May 8. Coaching will be free for all students, said Bhaskar Reddy, the director of the academy. 

The academy is located opposite GRT Jewellers, KR Puram, Bengaluru-36. Call 9902829811 for details. 

