Free Covid-19 vaccine sold for Rs 500 outside PHC: Doctor, aide caught

Amid an acute shortage of Covid jabs, police have busted what they say is a vaccination racket run by a doctor at a primary health centre (PHC) and her aide.

Dr Pushpita, posted at the Manjunathanagar PHC, allegedly diverted the vaccine doses from the health facility to the home of her aide Prema in ITI Layout. While vaccine seekers were turned away at the PHC, Dr Pushpita visited Prema’s house each evening to vaccinate people. She charged them at least Rs 500. The racket had been going on since April 23, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Sanjeev M Patil.

Annapoorneshwari Nagar police inspector, B N Lohith, received a tip about the illegal vaccination and went to Prema's house in the guise of a vaccine seeker. The information proved right. Dr Pushpita and Prema were subsequently arrested.

Dr Pushpita was posted as medical officer at the PHC six months ago. Prema acted as her agent as she contacted patients and fixed appointments to get them vaccinated at her residence.

Police seized a few used and unused vials, a frozen vaccination carrier, and syringes from Prema's house. Further investigations are on to find out if others are involved in the illegal vaccination and the number of people vaccinated by Dr Pushpita since April 23.