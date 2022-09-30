Gang chops off man’s hand for sitting in public place

A gang chopped off a man’s hand for sitting in a public place in western Bengaluru on Tuesday night.

The brutal assault that took place in Bapuji Nagar, off Mysuru Road, not only exposed a turf war between wannabe gangsters but also laid bare police claims of increased patrolling following the ban on the PFI.

The victim’s family and local residents accused the police of refusing to act on complaints of goons holding sway in the area.

Shoeb, the 29-year-old victim, and his cousin Zabeehullah Khan, 35, were sitting on a slab near Shobha Tent in Bapuji Nagar when six men waylaid them at 8.30 pm on Tuesday.

The gang was led by Kodancha Mubarak, a wannabe gangster vying for dominance in the working-class neighbourhood.

The gang reminded the duo that it was their turf and asked what they were doing there. Shoeb retorted that it was a public place. Mubarak became furious, pulled a machete and tried to hit Shoeb on the neck.

In a reflex action, Shoeb stuck his right hand out in a desperate attempt to save his neck. The machete fell on the hand, dealing a severe blow. Mubarak’s accomplice, Sameer, hit Shoeb on the left hand, severing it in two. Four other members of the gang kicked and punched Shoeb, who started bleeding and soon collapsed.

Khan, who was watching the assault, was too terrified to stay, so he ran off.

Shoeb was rushed to Victoria Hospital where doctors performed a surgery to save the left hand, Khan said.

Speaking to DH, Khan accused the police of inaction. According to him, police had turned a blind eye to residents’ complaints about the criminal activities of Mubarak and Sameer.

“Mubarak wants to dominate the area. He has been threatening people and extorting money from them. He has also vandalised brand-new vehicles of people who questioned his authority,” Khan said, adding that police had refused to register an FIR when residents complained.

According to Khan, even on the day of the attack, police reached the spot only after Shoeb was taken to hospital. In other words, the police were unaware of the happenings.

Commenting on the incident, Byatarayanapura police said they had registered a case invoking attempted murder and other charges.

Two suspects, including Mubarak, have been arrested while a manhunt has been launched for others, police added.