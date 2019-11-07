Gang kidnaps two students for being friends with girl

Four youngsters kidnapped and tortured two students in an effort to stop them from being friends with a girl and to collect Rs 2 lakh as ransom.

One of the students broke free from their custody, while they dropped off the other, warning him against filing a police complaint.

The Annapurneshwari Nagar police are searching for the four youngsters.

In their complaint, the two kidnapped students — Chandra K C (20) and Kiran M R (23) —said they went to attend a wedding and parked their car near Magadi Road to wait for a woman friend.

Four youths arrived at the spot in two bikes, abused the duo and drove them in their own car to Hassan Road, where they assaulted them for being friends with the girl.

One of the youngsters asked Kiran to call his family members and ask his brother to bring his laptop and Rs 2 lakh. The accused asked him to delete all the pictures with the girl he has saved on his laptop and on the mobile phone.

Dragged out, thrashed

The gang parked the car at an isolated spot in Yediyur, dragged the duo out and beat them up. The accused then forced Kiran back into the car and assaulted Chandan. Kiran used the

break to speed away from the place.

The four called up an associate to get a car and returned to the city in the early hours. They later left Chandan at Kadabagere Cross on Magadi Road and warned him against reporting to the police. The duo received treatment at a hospital and filed their complaint.

The Annapurneshwari Nagar police, who have taken up a case, said that all those involved were known to each other, adding that efforts were under way to track down the accused.