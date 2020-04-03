German consul general thanks state for repatriation

German consul general thanks state for repatriation of tourists

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 03 2020, 23:21 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2020, 00:25 ist
Margit Hellwig

German Consul General Margit Hellwig has thanked the Karnataka government for the recent repatriation of stranded German and other European tourists and a number of Indians who have made Germany their home from Bengaluru.

The stranded visitors had been flown to Frankfurt from Bengaluru.

“The operation would not have been possible without the unequivocal support of the Government of Karnataka under the leadership of chief secretary Vijay Bhaskar,” said Margit. She also thanked officials of various other departments and the airport staff for their efforts.

