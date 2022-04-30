Get ready for surprise inspections, BBMP administrator tells officials

Warning that he would pay surprise visits to ongoing civic works, BBMP Administrator Rakesh Singh has asked zonal officials to inspect the works regularly.

Addressing a virtual review meeting with BBMP officials, Singh said they should work in coordination with other departments.

“We should work responsibly and in coordination with other departments such as BWSSB, Bescom, and Bengaluru Smart City Limited (BenSCL) instead of blaming each other,” Singh said.

He instructed BenSCL officials to expedite works they had undertaken.

“Maintenance works have to be taken up across the city roads. Broken slabs of the footpaths should be replaced to ensure easy pedestrian movement. Also, zonal officials should monitor the progress of pothole-filling and work taken up for the development of stormwater drains (SWD) and efficient solid waste management,” he said.

Be proactive: BBMP chief Gaurav Gupta

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta urged the officials to be proactive.

“We have to address the civic issues before the citizens complain about them. That is when citizens will start developing a positive opinion about us,” Gupta said.

Gupta asked officials to remain vigilant during the rainy season, instructing them to clear shoulder drains to ensure the clear flow of rainwater.

He also directed zonal officials to remove illegal hoardings and OFC cables.

