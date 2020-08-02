Govt promises to meet pension demands of BMCRI nurses

Since 2015, nurses recruited by the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) have been demanding post-retirement benefits on par with their counterparts recruited by the health department.

On Saturday morning, nurses from Victoria Hospital and Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital staged a demonstration wearing black badges and holding posters stating their demands.

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar took stock of the situation. “I will take action to fulfill your demands as soon as possible. I will discuss with the authorities. Keeping everything in view during Corona’s rise, I promise the government will meet your demands,” the minister tweeted.

The nurses have been demanding inclusion in the National Pension Scheme and a General Provident Fund. They are also demanding coverage under the Jyothi Sanjeevini Health Insurance scheme.

Dr Manoj Kumar, in-charge dean and director of Bowring Hospital, said: “The nurses have asked for either a 50% hike in their basic salary or salary on par with the CGHS (Central Government Health Scheme) salary. The medical education minister has been apprised about it.”

Santosh Kumar B, president, BMCRI Permanent Nursing Officers’ Association, told DH: “We did not allow (hospital) work to be affected. We demonstrated at 7.30 am and got to work at 8 am. The college authorities said they will meet our demands.”