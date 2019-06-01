'Govt to spend Rs 50k cr for civic works'

"Garbage, water, traffic, electricity and environment management are the top five priorities of the government in the city, said Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Friday.

"In a bid to provide better infrastructure in Bengaluru, the government will spend Rs 50,000 crore in the next five years on various civic works," the minister added.

He was speaking after signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sweepsmart, a Netherland-based firm, to upgrade 10 dry waste collection (DWC) centres in the city.

"The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has been spending 50% of its revenue on civic infrastructure. In a bid to support the corporation financially, the government during the last year sanctioned Rs 8,500 crore and in the current year Rs 11,500 crore. The government will support the Palike with Rs 50,000 crore in the next five years to ensure better infrastructure in the city," Parameshwara said.

"Bengaluru used to be a cleaner city in the earlier days. But due to the change in people's mindset in cleanliness issue, today the city is facing a waste management problem. We have to manage it somehow. We have been taking up various initiatives to ensure the scientific treatment of garbage at a maximum level. Also, ragpickers will be employed at DWC centres," Parameshwara said.

The total cost of the Sweepsmart initiative will be Rs 4.75 crore, that will include rebuilding, installation of equipment and design, build, installation and transfer model.

While the government and the Palike will invest Rs 3.35 crore, the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs will spend Rs 0.7 crore and Sweepsmart company will be spending Rs 0.7 crore.

The BBMP and Sweepsmart have together identified 12 DWC centres, of which 10 will be finalised during the implementation of the project. First three centres will be launched in Kadumalleshwara, Kengari and combined centre in Nagawara and HBR Layout wards.

