Grape, watermelon mela in March

As the mercury begins to surge in the city, the Hopcoms has fixed its date with the upcoming summer with Grapes and Watermelon Mela.

Hopcoms Managing Director B N Prasad said as part of the mela to be held from March 19 to 31, grapes and watermelon will be sold at 10% discount at all the outlets of Horticultural Producers Cooperative Marketing and Processing Society (Hopcoms).

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, he said the mela will feature 15 varieties of grapes and five varieties of watermelon. Muskmelon, pomelo, orange and dry fruits will also be sold during the mela.

He said Hopcoms had sold 350 tonnes of grapes and 1,000 tonnes of watermelon last year, registering a turnover of Rs 5 crore.