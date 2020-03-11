HC stays order on demolishing Mantri mall, apartment

In an interim order, the high court on Tuesday stayed a BBMP move to demolish a part of the Mantri Square mall and Mantri Greens apartment, both located on Sampige Road.

Justice P B Bajanthri issued the directions to the BBMP and the state government while hearing a petition by Hamara Shelters Private Limited and Abhishek Propbuild Private Limited. The bench noted that the BBMP and other respondents can survey the contested land but it would be subject to the court's final orders in this petition.

The court ordered notices to the regional commissioner, the BBMP commissioner, the joint directors of east and west zones, the deputy commissioner for land acquisition and TDR wing, the revenue inspector of the Gandhinagar division, the principal secretary of the urban development department and other respondents, seeking their objections.

On December 24, the regional commissioner had written to the BBMP, informing that Hamara Shelters Private Limited had built the Mantri mall and Mantri Green apartments by encroaching upon 4.29 acres of land. Of this, 37 guntas (Jakkarayanakere) in survey number 56 of Hanumantapura village and 3.32 acres of Jakkasandra village belonged to the BBMP, he said and directed the BBMP to remove the encroachment and take possession of the land.

The companies later moved the court challenging the regional commissioner's order and asked that it be quashed. They also sought an interim stay on the order.