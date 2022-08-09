Helpline to rescue wildlife

People affected by wildlife or seeking to rescue them can now call 1533 to help the authorities rescue and rehabilitate the animals, the forest wing of the BBMP said.

In a release, the Deputy Conservator of Forests, BBMP, said residents can also file a complaint about the monkey menace or stray snakes and birds on Namma Bengaluru Sahaaya 2.0 mobile app.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has introduced the toll free number and the app following a direction by the Karnataka High Court in writ petition 5120/2021 to rehabilitate stray animals.