High security at vaccine storage sites across Karnataka, access to selected few only

With a limited Covid vaccine availability in the initial phases, adequate security arrangements are being made for the safety of vaccines at storage sites, during transportation and at session sites.

As per government guidelines, 24x7 security of cold chain points at all locations and appropriate arrangements during transportation of vaccines, with sufficient security, need to be made. Access to cold chain rooms is to be restricted to authorised personnel only.

Vehicles carrying the Covid-19 vaccine between districts should be sealed before leaving the cold chain point and should be opened only in front of the facility in-charge.

Dr Rajani Nageshrao, deputy director, immunisation, Department of Health and Family Welfare, said that the same security guidelines mandated by the Centre are being followed in the state.

In Belagavi, handlers of the state vaccine store cold chain will get a message on their mobile phones if the temperature inside the store varies.

Apart from a class ‘D’ worker, pharmacy officer, store manager, district health officer and district immunisation officer, nobody has access to the store keys.

A logbook is maintained for any access to vaccine storage points. To prevent any misuse, districts are allowed to explore relevant arrangements as per local needs to ensure safety and security of the vaccine.

Dr Ishwar Gadad, in-charge district immunisation officer, Belagavi, which will receive 2.5 lakh Covid vaccine doses at its state vaccine store, said: “There is no entry for people other than the authorised personnel to even enter the main gate. Except the five of us and the cold chain handlers, nobody else can access the store.

"The locked gate is further barred with iron bars. Only if there is a temperature variation and an alarm from e-VIN (Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network) data logger, we open the gate and enter, or for cleaning purposes. The class ‘D’ worker is here at night, too.”

“If the temperature goes below 2 degrees Celsius or beyond 8 degrees Celsius, he alerts the store manager who lives in quarters 200 metres from the store. Keys are also not with the personnel, but in a safe lock accessible only to the two of them. There is a risk of thermal shock to the vaccines if there is unauthorised opening of the store and outside air enters the walk-in cooler,” he said.

Hepatitis B vaccine, for example, is sensitive to cold. Alcohol stem thermometers are placed in various parts of the cooler and a temperature log book is maintained.