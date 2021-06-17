HN Valley project to rejuvenate 65 tanks by November

Come November, 65 big tanks spread across arid taluks of Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural and Chikkaballapur districts will have water as the minor irrigation is set to complete the Rs 948 crore Hebbal-Nagawara (HN) Valley project aimed at recharging the water.

The three year long project envisages pumping 210 mld recycled water from Hebbal (150 mld), Hennur (40 mld) and Horamavu (20 mld). Five huge water pumps have to lift the treated water to the HN Valley network which will carry it further to the tanks.

Of the 65 tanks, 43 are located in Chikkaballapur district spread across the taluks of Chikkaballapur (24), Shidlaghatta (9), Gauribdanur (8) and Gudibande (3). As many as 12 tanks are located in Yelahanka taluk (Bengaluru Urban) and 9 are in Devanahalli (Bengaluru Rural).

Senior officials in the Minor Irrigation Department said most of the work on the 137 km network distribution network has been completed. "More than 18 tmc of used water was wasted by Bengaluru. Through KC Valley and HN Valley projects, we are utilising about 13 TMC of the water to recharge the wells," an official said.

However, sources said the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), however, will take more time to release the promised amount of water. "We have been assured of 110 mld of treated water within a few days. Due to repair works on two sewage treatment plants, the remaining 110 mld may take time," a source said.

The senior official said the limited supply form BWSSB has enabled them to fill 30 tanks. "We have seen positive changes in the areas surrounding the water bodies. The water level has come up from 1600 feet to 400-500 feet while some people have started fishery. In Chikkaballapur, a park with a water fountain will be opened for public. It's a transformation," he said.

Water quality ensured

To a question over the quality of water being released in view of the controversy surrounding the KC Valley water, officials said the HN Valley water was being tested at three places. "Apart from tests by the BWSSB and KSPCB, we have appointed a third party to check the quality of water," the official said.

The project was approved in 2016 but was delayed after the government sought a design change to add industrial areas in Doddaballapura and Gauribidanur to the network.

