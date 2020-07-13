Home minister Basavaraj Bommai goes on city rounds, reviews police preparedness ahead of lockdown in Bengaluru

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai along with City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao and other senior officers went on city rounds, especially in the crowded areas of Bengaluru, to review the measures taken by the police in implementing the lockdown restrictions.

Bommai also discussed the measures to be taken by the police for the complete lockdown from Tuesday evening and gave them suggestions. He also stressed the safety of the policemen on duty.

Starting the rounds on Sunday afternoon, Bommai and Rao visited KR Market, Kalasipalyam, SP Road, Yeswanthpur, and other areas. The areas are among the most infected areas in the city.

Speaking to media persons, Bommai said: “I came to review the measures of curfew. From Tuesday evening, we will have a complete lockdown for one week. I have instructed the police to be more stringent during this lockdown period.”

‘We will be strict’

“Last time, due to a sudden (lockdown) announcement, a few people came out of their houses citing different reasons. But this time we will be more strict and suggest people stay at home except for those working for essential

services.”

Bommai also instructed Rao to ensure the safety kits be given to all the policemen in the city and also to sanitise the stations regularly.

Rao and other senior officers accompanied Bommai during his rounds.