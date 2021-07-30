IAF chief visits Bengaluru for commanders’ conference

Bhadauria highlighted the need to be vigilant and ever-poised to undertake all operational tasks assigned to the Indian Air Force

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 30 2021, 01:11 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2021, 03:03 ist
Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria. Credit: special arrangement

Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria visited Bengaluru on July 28 and 29 to attend the training command commanders’ meet.

Addressing the commanders, Bhadauria highlighted the need to be vigilant and ever-poised to undertake all operational tasks assigned to the Indian Air Force. Bhadauria appreciated the efforts of the Training Command Centre in ensuring timely completion of training commitments despite Covid constraints.

He also urged commanders to continue their efforts to build a strong foundation, crucial in enhancing operational capability and transformation of the IAF.

