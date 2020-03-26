IAF Command Hospital becomes coronavirus testing lab

The Indian Air Force’s (IAF) Command Hospital Air Force Bangalore (CHAFB) has been designated as the first laboratory in the air force to undertake COVID-19 testing.

"This is expected to greatly enhance the region’s ability to carry out quick testing of suspected cases and allow prompt and timely intervention where required,” the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

The IAF has nine quarantine facilities, each with 200-300 personnel capacity each, at nodal IAF bases across the country.

The Ministry of Defenses added that a crisis management cell has also been set up at Air Headquarters and various Command Headquarters, to monitor the prevailing situation and provide immediate assistance.

“IAF aircraft are continuing to fly in medical supplies and doctors to Leh and fly out blood samples for COVID-19 testing to Chandigarh and Delhi,” the Ministry said.