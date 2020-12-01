Identify children selling toys, flowers at signals: Karnataka HC

Identify children selling toys at signals: Karnataka HC

The court is hearing a PIL by the NGO Letzkit Foundation, which contends that children are forced to sell toys at signals

The Karnataka High Court has directed the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) to identify children allegedly forced to sell toys and flowers at traffic signals. It observed that both the state government and the BBMP have failed to submit a report.

In the previous hearing, a division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka had directed the BBMP to submit a report after collecting data on such children in the city. The KSLSA has been directed to frame a scheme and submit the report by December 22. The court has directed the state government and the BBMP to extend all possible cooperation to the KSLSA.

The court is hearing a PIL by the NGO Letzkit Foundation, which contends that children are forced to sell toys, earbuds and flowers, among other things at traffic signals.

