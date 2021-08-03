IIM Bangalore to host Vista on August 7, 8

Students of the Post Graduate Programme in Management at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) will host Vista-2021, one of the largest B-School business events in India, on August 7 and 8.

"As 2021 marks the beginning of a new decade, Vista’s theme 'Together Towards Tomorrow' aims to tackle unprecedented challenges and explore the plethora of opportunities that lie ahead," the IIMB said in a release.

Vista-2021 will host a symposium of past, present and future leaders, packing their panel with speakers like Bank of America’s CEO Brian Moynihan, ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan, union minister Smriti Irani, former Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India Arvind Subramanian, Founder and Chairman of Marico Harish Mariwala and the director of the Baahubali film series S S Rajamouli.

