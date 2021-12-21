IIMB gets EQUIS accreditation for five more years

Graduates who study at an EQUIS-accredited school can be assured that they will receive international recognition for their qualification

  Dec 21 2021
  • updated: Dec 21 2021, 02:50 ist
A view of the entrance of Indian Institute of Management Bangalore. Credit: DH File Photo

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) has been re-accredited for five years by EQUIS.

EQUIS is an institutional assessment, improvement and accreditation system for business and management schools.

This is the second time that IIMB has received accreditation for five years, the longest period that EQUIS offers, IIMB Director Prof Rishikesha T Krishnan said in a statement. "EQUIS accreditation is about excellence and continuous quality improvement linked to the strategy, vision and leadership. It certainly helps us set a quality agenda for the future," he added.

Graduates who study at an EQUIS-accredited school can be assured that they will receive international recognition for their qualification, which is extremely important in today’s global environment, the statement said.

