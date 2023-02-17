IISc partners with Airbus in aerospace education, research

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has entered a partnership with Airbus aimed at expanding access to aerospace education and research.
The partnership envisions an efficient workforce that could power the future of the aerospace sector in India, an official statement said on Friday.
An MoU in this connection was signed in the presence of IISc representatives and senior Airbus management at Aero India 2023. IISc and Airbus will collaborate to develop the curriculum, training modules and promote research and innovation on topics including sustainability, engineering, cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence and big data.
The collaboration will also provide the students an opportunity to engage with Airbus experts who will mentor them on their research projects.
Suraj Chettri, Director, Human Resources, Airbus India and South Asia, said the partnership would foster potential synergies in the aeronautical sector that will help develop the next generation of aerospace professionals in the country.
