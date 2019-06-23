IMA chief releases video, offers to surrender

Absconding Mohammed Mansoor Khan, CEO and MD of I Monetary Advisory (IMA), released a video on Sunday, offering to surrender before the police and co-operate with the investigation. He, however, said that he feared for his and his families life as the people behind the downfall of IMA would not spare his life.

"Who was behind the collapse of IMA? Central level corruption and state level corruption tried to bankrupt me and they were successful," he claimed, adding that various methods were employed to harass IMA and extort money from the firm. "When I come before the (police) department and judiciary, I will reveal all these names. I am sure that these people will not leave me alive," he said.

Sharing his phone number in the 18-minute video, he requested city police commissioner Alok Kumar to text him details of the person he could meet and surrender before returning to the country. Though he had gone to the Airport on June 19 to return to India, he claimed that he was off-boarded from the train saying he couldn't leave.

"Leaving the country was a mistake. But my own people - within the management and some close politicians - backstabbed and started harassing me. So, I was forced to hide my family. Whatever happened subsequently was in haste and was not planned," he said.



He said that he was returning back to "support the public. I will submit all the details before the investigating team and will assist in the investigation as per law. I will reveal everything," he said.