IMA scam: SIT issues notice to Roshan Baig

The Special Investigation Team probing the I Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam has summoned Shivajinagar MLA Roshan Baig for questioning, here on Tuesday.

According to sources, Baig will have to appear at 11 am on Thursday for questioning by SIT officials handling the probe. The notice comes a day after Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner B M Vijay Shankar was arrested in connection with the scam.

It can be recalled that the absconding CEO and MD of IMA, Mohammed Mansoor Khan had alleged that he had bribed Muslim politicians and other bureaucrats. Baig, however, had dismissed the allegations soon after. The MLA, incidentally has resigned from his post on Tuesday, which is yet to be accepted by the Speaker.