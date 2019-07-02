In 3 hours, 13 shops looted in South B’luru

Two burglars looted 13 shops within three hours on DVG Road in Basavanagudi and in NR Colony on Sunday night and made away with cash and valuables.

Between 2 am to 5 am on Monday, two youths on a motorcycle cut open the shutters and looted goods and cash valued at lakhs of rupees. Police are investigating the case.

Shops situated on and near DVG Road including Children’s Choice, an electrical shop, Puliyogare Point a restaurant on East Anjaneya Temple Street, Champion Beauty Parlour and shops in NR Colony including Janani Paan Bhandar, Speed Electronics, Apollo Medicals, a stationery store, a scrap dealer, a hotel and a grocery shop were burgled. The CCTV footage showed youths with an iron rod targeting locked shops. They are seen breaking open the lock. One of them gets in and loots the money while the other waits outside to alert him about passersby.