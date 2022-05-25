In Bengaluru, single agency likely to collect all waste at ward level

In a major change to the city’s solid waste management system, a single agency will most likely collect all types of waste at the ward level.

The Technical Advisory Committee constituted by the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) — a company set up by the state government to handle waste management — has finalised the modalities for the new tender for waste collection.

It stated that appointing a single contractor for collecting all types of waste generated at the ward level will help bring in accountability in the system.

The committee counts solid waste management experts, citizen representatives, BBMP officials and members from the Technical Guidance Committee constituted by the high court among its members.

On Tuesday, the technical advisory committee held a meeting and will submit the recommendations to the BSWML board.

“Now, since only wet waste is collected by the contractor and the dry waste is collected by those running dry waste collection centres, it is easy to shift the blame. The committee believes that if one agency is handed the task to collect all types of waste in the ward, the contractor can be held responsible for any failure,” said a senior BBMP official who was privy to the meeting.

Though the BBMP wanted to allow contractors to collect all the waste in a single vehicle, the committee felt that it could reduce segregation levels.

The suggestion now is to direct the contractors to use two different vehicles for wet and dry waste.

“While the wet waste will be collected daily, dry waste can be collected on alternate days. Contractors will also have to use new collection vehicles with inbuilt GPS trackers,” another official said.

That apart, the contract period could be increased to five years with a possible two-year extension, if necessary.

The proposal needs the BSWML’s approval before reaching the government.

Major recommendations

1) Single agency to collect all types of waste in a ward

2) Two vehicles to collect dry and wet waste

3) Five-year contract period