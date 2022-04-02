In break from tradition, BBMP uploads budget online and in dead of night

Known for inefficiency, the BBMP hit a new low when it chose to upload a copy of the budget online instead of the standard practice of presenting it.

Central and state governments usually present their annual budgets in the legislature. The BBMP used to file its annual financial plan in the elected council. But with no elected council since September 2020, the BBMP thought it sufficient to upload the 2022-23 budget to the website, that too late on Thrusday night.

The BBMP’s lackaidisical attitude runs counter to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s promise of delivering transparent governance in the city.

By uploading the budget online, senior BBMP officials Rakesh Singh and Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta also skipped media briefings.

Abdul Wajid, opposition leader in the last BBMP council, said no urban local body in the country had presented its budget in such a way. “Taxpayers are being taken for a ride. The BBMP has thrown all norms to the winds. The chief minister owes an explanation,” he said.

Leo Saldanha, co-ordinator at Environment Support Group, said the budget cannot just be uploaded to the website. “The budget isn’t just a piece of paper. It’s money. The budget should undergo debate and discussion. Putting it on the website is not enough,” he added.

The BBMP has proposed to spend Rs 10,480 crore and estimates to earn a revenue of Rs 10,484.28 crore. About 35% of the revenue ((Rs 3,680 crore) is expected from property tax and cess. Another Rs 3,576 crore is expected by way of grants from the government.

Although the BBMP was brought under a special law to stop unnecessary expenditure, it appears to have overestimated its revenues.

For example, it expects to collect Rs 680 crore more from property tax, Rs 1,000 crore from khata registrations and Rs 62 crore from urban land transport cess, which is yet to come into effect.

