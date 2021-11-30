In relief to residents, Anjanapura roadwork tender gets BDA nod

The BDA has finalised the tender to redevelop the 6.8-kilometre pothole-filled Anjanapura Main Road, in a relief to residents and commuters alike.

Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) sources said the agency has finalised the tender and is looking to start the work in 15 days.

“Since the model code of conduct is in place, we are refraining from making announcements. We will start the work after December 10,” a top BDA official told DH.

The stretch linking Kanakapura Road to Gottigere through Anjanapura will be developed as a 80-feet four-lane road. “The project will cost the BDA Rs 25 crore. We expect to complete the redevelopment in the next four months,” the official said.

A BDA official who inspected the stretch said the cost and expenditure have escalated due to rocky patches along the road. “The rocky surface along a 400-metre stretch must be broken down and the surface must be levelled up. Due to such challenges, the cost has increased,” the official said.

While the BDA was dragging its feet on developing the stretch into a motorable road, the local residents had launched a Twitter campaign demanding immediate action, which intensified as they hired coracles and planted paddy saplings in the puddle.

Fund crunch

When asked why the road was non-motorable for so long, BDA officials who spoke to DH blamed the fund crunch that plagued the agency.

“We planned to develop the stretch two years ago, but were asked not to take up new projects since the Bangalore Development Authority was in a worse financial shape,” said an official.

The protests prompted local MLA M Krishnappa and BDA chairperson S R Vishwanath to assure residents that the road will be redeveloped soon.

