Grassroots movement is key to freedom for our cities

Seventy-five years ago, we finally won the freedom we fought for for decades. Millions of ordinary citizens came together to demand political freedom that gives us, and no one else, the power to write our own destiny. Many lives were lost and precious years wasted in jails but their personal sacrifices did not go waste.

Universal adult franchise in the very first general election in 1952, realised the dreams of our constituent assembly, by giving the power to vote to every citizen of the Republic of India, regardless of race, religion, caste, or gender.

Union Government of Government of India, through the legislative, executive and judicial wings, protects our borders, makes national policy, implements welfare schemes across the length and breadth of our county, and represents us in international forums for trade and security. Every one of us has a personal stake in the Government of India, we elect one individual (MP or Member of Parliament) to represent us in Union Government. No other country or agency can influence our foreign policy, we are sovereign in letter and spirit.

Similarly, we elect our MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly) to represent our grievances and aspirations in the State Legislature. State Governments are empowered with financial and legislative powers to maintain law and order, deliver health and education, creating employment. MLAs are expected to make policies and hold officials accountable for implementing the schemes. Each state government acts independently and exercises its powers based on the collective wisdom of its state.

None of the above can be said about the third tier of governance in our cities. Our city governments are not empowered to make their own decisions. They are tasked with providing civic infrastructure and amenities and services but are not given sufficient funds, functions or even functionaries to deliver on the ground. The quality of life for citizens depends significantly on how their city government functions but neither the elected representatives (corporators or councillors) nor officials (including Mayors and Commissioners) have the freedom to run their city.

In Bengaluru, our city government is the BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike). The term of BBMP ended in September 2020 and all 198 elected corporators demitted office. Elections are yet to be announced despite a huge outcry from citizens and a stern warning from the courts. Can this happen in the state or union government?

Bengaluru is one of the biggest contributors of taxes to the nation, and yet the BBMP is not financially sound, always looking for ‘grants’ and ‘packages’ from the CM to even pay their bills for the most basic things. States do not devolve funds to cities as they should.

The Mayor of Bengaluru is largely ceremonial and cannot get involved in even 10% of things Mayors of global cities can. Councillors are well aware of ground-level issues and understand solutions as well but they are undermined by MLAs who get involved in things they are not supposed to. Without a five-year term and powers over all civic agencies, Mayors have little scope to make things happen.

Pandemic opened the eyes of many to the power of decentralisation. Local Governments everywhere took the lead to manage the crisis out of necessity. Ward Committees sprung to life. People discovered their ward names, and boundaries and found out that PHC is a great public health institution near their homes and provides essential services free of cost.

As we celebrate the 75th year of Independence, I urge all citizens to come together to seek greater independence from our city governments. Unless and until we see systemic reform in urban governance, our living conditions will continue to deteriorate as our cities are not built for the population explosion they are experiencing.

(The author is head Janaagraha Centre for Citizenship and Democracy)