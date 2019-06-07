Indiranagar pubs: HC seeks report on action taken

The High Court directed the state government to submit a status report with regard to the action taken by police in response to representations challenging the functioning of pubs in residential areas of Indiranagar.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice A S Oka and Justice Dinesh Kumar was hearing a PIL filed by Defence Colony Residents’ Association and Others who moved the court challenging the mushrooming of pubs in the area. They also stated that the pubs were operating in violation of various laws. The petitioners contended that this has resulted in a lot of hardship to the residents. They further stated that in a radius of two km, over 100 vendors were operating establishments serving alcohol.

The petitioners also contended that they had repeatedly submitted representations to the authorities concerned with regard to the inconvenience faced by them but no action had been taken so far.

They have moved the court seeking directions to the state government not to grant further licences for applications seeking to sell alcohol in the vicinity of Indiranagar.

The court adjourned the hearing to June 13.