Interstate drug peddler nabbed

Continuing their crackdown on drug peddlers, Varthur police have arrested a 26-year-old interstate drug dealer and seized 16 kgs of ganja worth Rs 10 lakh.

The accused Shibani Shankar, a native of Odisha, brought the drugs by train and sold it to his customers and drug peddlers in Bengaluru.

The police said they received a tip-off that Shankar was selling ganja near an apartment in Varthur on Thursday afternoon. A police team surrounded him at 3.45 pm and caught Shankar with a bagful of ganja.

Shankar confessed to the police that he resorted to selling ganja to make quick money. Though Shankar had sold ganja to city peddlers in the past, he came under the police scanner only now.

The police have registered a case under the NDPS Act and are investigating.