Israeli company donates 100 oxygen concentrators to BEL

Israeli company donates 100 oxygen concentrators to BEL

BEL said the gesture was made in view of the Israeli arms manufacturer’s long-standing business relationship with the Navratna defence PSU

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 15 2021, 01:15 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2021, 04:35 ist
BEL Director (Marketing) Anandi Ramalingam (R) and Director (HR) Shivakumaran KM (L), with an oxygen concentrator donated by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) to Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL). Credit: PTI Photo

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) on Monday donated 100 oxygen concentrators to Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL). 

BEL said the gesture was made in view of the Israeli arms manufacturer’s long-standing business relationship with the Navratna defence PSU. 

Oxygen concentrators are used to separate oxygen from ambient air. The oxygen concentrator aids in enhancing the percentage of oxygen administered to patients and is useful in cases of Covid patients when their oxygen saturation level drops below 94 per cent. 

"The 100 oxygen concentrators will be dispatched for use at our nine units across India. This critical care equipment is much needed when we are facing shortage of oxygen," said Shivakumaran K M, Director (HR), BEL.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bharat Electronics Limited
Israel
Oxygen concentrators
Oxygen Shortage

What's Brewing

Dance helps Congo's rape survivors cope with trauma

Dance helps Congo's rape survivors cope with trauma

How the sports community reacted to Djokovic's victory

How the sports community reacted to Djokovic's victory

Wondering how Carlos Ghosn escaped Japan? Here's how

Wondering how Carlos Ghosn escaped Japan? Here's how

Remembering SSR on his first death anniversary

Remembering SSR on his first death anniversary

Fact-check: Does Covid-19 vaccine make you 'magnetic'?

Fact-check: Does Covid-19 vaccine make you 'magnetic'?

Malaysia's reef sharks deal with mystery skin disease

Malaysia's reef sharks deal with mystery skin disease

Social distancing and sex in the Olympic village

Social distancing and sex in the Olympic village

Mizoram man who headed 'world's largest family' dies

Mizoram man who headed 'world's largest family' dies

 