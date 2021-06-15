Israeli company donates 100 oxygen concentrators to BEL

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) on Monday donated 100 oxygen concentrators to Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).

BEL said the gesture was made in view of the Israeli arms manufacturer’s long-standing business relationship with the Navratna defence PSU.

Oxygen concentrators are used to separate oxygen from ambient air. The oxygen concentrator aids in enhancing the percentage of oxygen administered to patients and is useful in cases of Covid patients when their oxygen saturation level drops below 94 per cent.

"The 100 oxygen concentrators will be dispatched for use at our nine units across India. This critical care equipment is much needed when we are facing shortage of oxygen," said Shivakumaran K M, Director (HR), BEL.