Juvenile crawls down pipe to escape correctional home

A 12-year-old boy crawled out of a rainwater harvesting pipe and escaped the government-run state boys' home near Siddapura on Hosur Road.

Despite the staff reporting the incident last week, the home's superintendent decided it was negligence and filed a complaint against two of them at the Siddapura police station on October 1.

A senior police official said an investigation of the incident revealed that the boy woke up and emerged from his room at 5 am. When two members of the staff, one of them a woman, stopped him, he told them he had to attend to nature's call. The boy crawled up the rainwater harvesting pipe and escaped the building.

When the boy failed to return, the staff began a search and found that the boy had escaped. An internal inquiry pointed to the staffers' negligence. The police are checking CCTV footage at bus stands, railway stations and other public places to trace the boy.