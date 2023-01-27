CM Bommai snatches mic from seer to reply to criticism

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai snatches microphone from seer to respond to criticism on Bengaluru flood, infrastructure

Bommai responded saying that he is not someone who only gives assurances but someone gets work done

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 27 2023, 11:49 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2023, 11:49 ist
A screengrab of the video where CM Bommai can be seen taking a microphone from a seer. Credit: Twitter/@ANI

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai appeared to have lost his cool as he snatched a microphone from the hands of a seer seated beside him during a public event on Thursday in Bengaluru's Mahadevapura to respond to criticism.

During the event, seer Eshwaranandapuri Swami raised the issue of flooding and poor infrastructure in the constituency and blamed politicians for the trouble.

Bommai responded saying that he is not someone who only gives assurances but someone gets work done. He added that he has released funds to find a solution to these problems.

A few months back, the residents of Mahadevapura were ravaged by floods following heavy rainfall affecting normal life. 

 

