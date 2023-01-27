Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai snatches microphone from seer to respond to criticism on Bengaluru flood, infrastructure

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai appeared to have lost his cool as he snatched a microphone from the hands of a seer seated beside him during a public event on Thursday in Bengaluru's Mahadevapura to respond to criticism.

During the event, seer Eshwaranandapuri Swami raised the issue of flooding and poor infrastructure in the constituency and blamed politicians for the trouble.

Bommai responded saying that he is not someone who only gives assurances but someone gets work done. He added that he has released funds to find a solution to these problems.

#WATCH | Karnataka CM takes mic from seer Eshwaranandapuri Swami during an event to respond to his criticism on civic issues in Bengaluru, y'day CM said that he isn't one who only gives assurances but has released funds to find a solution to these problems pic.twitter.com/R3v3rAhfJz — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2023

A few months back, the residents of Mahadevapura were ravaged by floods following heavy rainfall affecting normal life.