Karnataka govt college to get centre for foreign languages

The Government PU Girls College in Malleswaram will soon get a centre for foreign languages, with an aim to provide international-level education.

State Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, who is also the MLA of Malleswaram constituency, made the announcement on Friday during a felicitation programme for meritorious students at the college.

“The college has already introduced undergraduate and post-graduate programmes in association with the Bengaluru City University. Along with this, we plan to set up a centre for foreign languages to improve the quality of education,” the higher education minister said.

Breach of Covid norms

Contrary to the directions issued by the state government asking schools and colleges to suspend cultural activities for the next two months considering the spike in Covid-19 cases, Narayan participated in the event where hundreds of students and staff were present.

Covid-appropriate behaviour was not followed as several teachers and students were seen without masks at the event. Social distancing was also not maintained.