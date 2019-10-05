Karnataka HC issues notice to CBI in IMA case

Shivakumar Menasinakai, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 05 2019, 01:04am ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2019, 02:37am ist
Karnataka High Court (Photo by Prashanth HG)

Following the bail plea by Khaleemulla Jamal, an accused in the multi-crore IMA scam, the Karnataka high court has issued notice to the CBI.

The vacation bench of Justice K N Phaneendra that heard the criminal petition filed by Jamal issued the notice to the CBI, asking objections be filed before October 9. The SIT arrested Jamal, alleging that he purchased property in his wife’s name by diverting money from the IMA firm, which investors had funded. The subordinate court had rejected his bail petition.

IMA scam
Karnataka High Court
Central Bureau of Investigation
Special Investigation Team
