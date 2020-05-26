Karnataka police personnel at checkposts to get mobile resting units

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday directed the top brass of the Karnataka police to provide resting facilities for the personnel at all checkposts.

This comes in the wake of incidents of personnel testing positive for COVID-19 in various parts of the state.

The government has set up check posts at various border points and deployed personnel and officers to monitor the movement of inter-state travellers.

Follow live updates on coronavirus here

“Aimed at providing relief and rest from the regular work, we will set up mobile resting units at checkposts in Nippani, Dhoolkhed, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Vijayapura and Atttibele (Bengaluru),” Bommai said.

Bommai ordered that all police staff working in containment zones and checkposts be subjected COVID-19 test along with their family members.

“Personnel should be provided with cotton gloves, mask, head-visor with wipers, PPE kits,” he said.

Noting that staff at the checkposts work 24X7, he directed to follow the shift system.

“Senior officials must constantly be in touch with staff deployed at check posts and take steps to keep them motivated,” Bommai said.