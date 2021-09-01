Karunaa Sagar: Automobile enthusiast, foreign-educated entrepreneur killed in accident

Karunaa Sagar, the son of the DMK’s Hosur MLA Praksh Y, who was killed with six others in the Koramangala road accident, was an “entrepreneur by profession, rider by passion”, according to his social media profiles.

According to his social media accounts, he ran a business that provides corrugated boxes for packaging solutions. But his true passion lay in cars.

His social media feeds show him driving a variety of luxury cars and bikes, often with friends and married sister Sindhu Prakash, who lives in Bengaluru.

Among luxury motorcycles that Sagar is seen riding are a Ducati Panigale 955 (approximate cost Rs 15 lakh), a Suzuki Hayabusa 1300 (costing about Rs 14 lakh) and a Royal Enfield.

He undertook a road trip to Ooty on one of the bikes more than a year ago.

Just five days ago, Sagar posted videos on Instagram of him riding a Mercedes-Benz S400d, captioning them as “luxury redefined”.

His Instagram feed is filled with pictures and videos of him in various cars like BMW, Mercedes, Skoda, Ford, Mustang and Toyota Innova.

On Monday, around 6 pm, he posted a video of him driving an Audi, possibly the one involved in the accident, on the Electronics City flyover, with the speedometer touching almost 100 kmph.

Sagar also shared pictures of his father’s political activities on his Facebook page. He also appeared to be fond of his sister. Karunaa had a strong academic background. After finishing high school from JSS Public School in Ooty, he went on to study BE in mechanical engineering from Panimalar Engineering College in Chennai.

For further education, he went to Northumbria University in London, where he graduated in 2016 with a Master of Science degree in Business with International Management.