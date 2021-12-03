KSPCB seals 5 lead acid battery units

KSPCB officials on Thursday sealed five lead acid battery processing units in Hullahalli, Ramsagar, Seetahalli and Giddenahalli of Jigani hobli.

Officials said the units were operated in remote locations such as farmhouses. The units were closed following a spot mahazar and later the power supply was cut off.

The units were identified after a joint inspection by the KSPCB regional officer, Anekal, a team of marshals, Bescom officials, deputy tahsildar of Anekal taluk and revenue inspector of the respective region.

Officials said action with regard to the seizure of the units was initiated by the revenue authorities.