Lab tests sting dengue patients despite price cap

Diagnostic labs in the state have been fleecing dengue patients with regard to tests in complete disregard to a government direction which capped prices of such tests.

The prices of dengue tests in most private labs across Bengaluru range between Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 while the cap for a comprehensive test is Rs 600.

The violators are having a field day considering that the number of dengue cases reported across the state has touched the 8,000 mark, with BBMP limits alone accounting for 4,935 cases. The epidemic has claimed six lives in the state this year.



A receipt for Rs 1,000 for dengue test at a lab in Bengaluru.



In 2016, following several complaints that diagnostic labs were charging patients more than Rs 1,000, a meeting was called by the department of health to fix the maximum price. When DH did a reality check by calling laboratories, many quoted prices as high as Rs 1,600.

The government order has capped the prices of IgM, NS1 and IgG tests at Rs 250 each. Officials from the department of health said that if a patient seeks all the three tests, labs must offer a comprehensive test at Rs 600.

A private lab with test centres on Lady Curzon Road and Vani Vilas Road, said IgM and NS1 tests using the ELISA (enzyme-linked) method will cost Rs 1,000. An additional charge will have to be paid for IgG. Another lab in Vasanthnagar said that they charge Rs 1,600 for the IgM and NS1 ELISA test while a rapid card test would cost Rs 750.

A private hospital with branches in Yeshwantpur and Hebbal said it charges Rs 900 for IgM and NS1 tests, Rs 500 for a rapid card test and Rs 900 for NS1.

“Violations must be reported to the District Health Officer and action will be taken. Labs will be served notices,” an official said.

Narayana Swami, general secretary, Karnataka Lab Technologists Association, said, “We have been asking lab owners to decide on the price. Owners will be able to estimate the cost and seek a revision of prices from the government.”