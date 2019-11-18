Labourer inaugurates escalator at KSR rly Station

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 18 2019, 23:50pm ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2019, 01:09am ist
Representative image

The railways on Monday threw open an additional escalator at platform numbers 2 and 3 of the KSR Station.

Monabi, a 23-year-old construction worker, and her two-year-old son Amir Khan inaugurated the escalator.

The down–direction escalator was built in 175 days from the date of awarding the contract. Monabi is one of the labourers who worked on the construction site.

Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru, Ashok Kumar Verma, was present during the event.

This is the second time an escalator was being inaugurated by a labourer. Earlier, the escalator at platform no 4 was inaugurated on November 9 by 32-year-old Chandbi and her daughter Kumri Begumma (10).

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
City Railway Station
Comments (+)
 