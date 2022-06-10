Landed among library books in school to duck teasing over bald pate: Ramesh

"I had shaved my head for a role in a film when I was in high school which transformed me as a bibliophile," actor Ramesh Aravind said.

He was speaking after inaugurating ‘Veeraloka’, a publication house, exclusively dedicated for the print and sales of Kannada books.

Veerakaputra Srinivas, an entrepreneur and a cinephile, has launched the publication house to ensure availability of Kannada books easily at various locations. The books will be displayed for sales at malls, hotels, coffee shops, eating joints, medical stores, corporate offices, hospitals and other establishments.

The publisher has identified 1,000 locations across the city.

Ramesh Aravind added, "I would skip classes, but go to the library to read as I had shaved my head. Reading became a habit. I could write a book as I read many books,” he said.

“In class 8, co-students were teasing me and wanted to play tabla on my shaven head. To avoid this, I used to hide in the library during lunch break, where my love story with books started,” the actor said.

Actor Kichcha Sudeepa, who released 10 books, said,”I couldn’t read much, but I am happy as I have an opportunity to release books at least.”

Srinivas said,”We have set up a call centre for sales of as many Kannada books as possible. We have the data of 11 lakh readers with us. We will get in touch with them to supply the books,” he said.

The books that were released include: Art of Success (Ramesh Aravind), Kai Hididu Nee Nadesu Thande (Vishweshwar Bhat), Avaru Ivaru Devaru (Jogi), Last Days of Legends (Ganesh Kasargod), Vishwa Sundari (Kum Veerabhadrappa), Solemba Geluvu (Deepa Hiregutti), Money, Money, Economy (Rangaswamy Mookanahalli), Nimageshtu Hana Beku? (Anant Hudeganje) and Olleya Badukina Sutragalu (Ravi Krishna Reddy).