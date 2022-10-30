Leopard scare: Entry to Brindavan Gardens restricted again

Following over leopard scare, entry for tourists has been restricted at the Brindavan Gardens of the KRS in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district from Saturday.

A leopard was sighted for the second time this week in the CCTV footage in the northern parts of Brindavan Gardens. As a precautionary measure, the authorities of the Kaveri Neeravari Nigam have taken the decision. While they have already kept a cage to capture the leopard, the officers of the Forest department have been stationed at the KRS. They will be holding a combing operation on Sunday. The decision on allowing the tourists to the Brindavan Gardens will be taken later, the authorities said.