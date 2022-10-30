Leopard scare: Entry to Brindavan Gardens restricted again

Leopard scare: Entry to Brindavan Gardens restricted

A leopard was sighted for the second time this week in the CCTV footage in the northern parts of Brindavan Gardens

Shilpa P
Shilpa P, DHNS,
  • Oct 30 2022, 00:03 ist
  • updated: Oct 30 2022, 04:52 ist

Following over leopard scare, entry for tourists has been restricted at the Brindavan Gardens of the KRS in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district from Saturday.

A leopard was sighted for the second time this week in the CCTV footage in the northern parts of Brindavan Gardens. As a precautionary measure, the authorities of the Kaveri Neeravari Nigam have taken the decision. While they have already kept a cage to capture the leopard, the officers of the Forest department have been stationed at the KRS. They will be holding a combing operation on Sunday. The decision on allowing the tourists to the Brindavan Gardens will be taken later, the authorities said.

Mandya
Karnataka
leopard

