Librarian survives suicide bid in Vidhana Soudha

A 43-year-old man attempted suicide by slashing his throat and wrist at one of the washrooms in the Vidhana Soudha on Monday.

The victim, identified as Revanna Kumar, works as an assistant librarian, on a contract basis, at Anoor village panchayat in Chintamani taluk.

According to the police, Kumar had come to the Vidhana Soudha to meet officials to submit an application, seeking regularisation of his service.

Around 1.30 pm, a few people found Kumar lying in a pool of blood at the washroom on the third floor. They immediately alerted the police personnel, who shifted Kumar to Bowring Hospital. He is said to be out of danger and is recovering.

D Devraj, DCP (Central Division), said the sharp weapon/object Kumar used to slash himself has not been traced. The police found his ID card, an appointment letter with the officials concerned and an application form.

The Vidhana Soudha police have taken up a case against Revanna and are waiting to question him as to why he tried to harm himself.