1,647 students receive degrees at Ramaiah university convocation

The sixth convocation of Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences took place here on Monday with as many as 1,647 students receiving degrees.
Seven students were awarded PhD, 453 students master’s and 1,187 students bachelor’s degrees. Twenty-eight students received the MS Ramaiah gold medals while an equal number received Venkatamma Ramaiah silver medals. Eight research students received Gowramma Ramaiah silver medals for best-presented research theses.
Anil D Sahasrabudhe, Chairperson, AICTE, presented the degrees to the students. “The main aim of education is to instil moral values and create selfless citizens who work for the welfare of the country. Students have the responsibility of creating an Atmanirbhar Bharat. They should also understand the National Education Policy and respond to the changing needs of development,” he said.
University Chancellor M R Jayaram, Vice-Chancellor Prof Kuldeep Kumar Raina and Registrar Prof M Sai Baba were also present.
Check out latest DH videos here
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Ukraine: Female war reporters build on pioneers' legacy
Musk challenges Putin to fight, with Ukraine as prize
Ganga water quality of bathing standard, says govt
Killer pothole claims one more life in Bengaluru
Earth may have developed in outer solar system: Study
IMA's Twitter handle hacked, renamed after Elon Musk
Capital surprise: View from a hotel