1,647 students receive degrees at Ramaiah university convocation

The sixth convocation of Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences took place here on Monday with as many as 1,647 students receiving degrees.

Seven students were awarded PhD, 453 students master’s and 1,187 students bachelor’s degrees. Twenty-eight students received the MS Ramaiah gold medals while an equal number received Venkatamma Ramaiah silver medals. Eight research students received Gowramma Ramaiah silver medals for best-presented research theses.

Anil D Sahasrabudhe, Chairperson, AICTE, presented the degrees to the students. “The main aim of education is to instil moral values and create selfless citizens who work for the welfare of the country. Students have the responsibility of creating an Atmanirbhar Bharat. They should also understand the National Education Policy and respond to the changing needs of development,” he said.

University Chancellor M R Jayaram, Vice-Chancellor Prof Kuldeep Kumar Raina and Registrar Prof M Sai Baba were also present.

