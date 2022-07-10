20th International Jawa-Yezdi Day: Enthusiasts display classic bikes

Jawa-Yezdi enthusiasts from across the nation converged at St Joseph's Indian High School ground on Sunday to celebrate the 20th International Jawa-Yezdi Day.

Owners of these classic motorbikes proudly displayed the rarest and most precious models at the event, organised by Bangalore Jawa Yezdi Motorcycle Club (BJYMC). Over 800 classic Indian Jawas and Yezdis, besides the more recent models, were taking part.

"BJYMC, founded in 2007, is a non-profit organisation that brings this vintage motorcycle community together. Since many motorcycles are no longer in production, the community steps in to aid with maintenance, locate genuine spares, and organise motorcycling-related events. We also had a delegation from the Jawa company at the event," said Brian A, a club member. He also said the motorcyclists chose not to hit the road to avoid complicating the traffic situation.

With legions of devoted followers, Jawas and Yezdis mesmerised bike enthusiasts from the 1970s to the 1990s. After going out of market in 1996, Yezdis made a return to the Indian roads in January 2022.

On display

Rare motorcycles made in India and overseas, including the Colt 50cc, 125cc Perak, racing bikes, and the 350cc twins, were on display.

In addition to veteran racers like R H Vikram and C K Chinappa, the event featured a number of distinguished visitors and seasoned racers.

Manish Rungta, a police warden, spoke at the event on road safety practices. During the event, a special drive on vehicle blind spots was also conducted to raise awareness about large vehicles on highways.