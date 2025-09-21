Drug-free India key message of 'Namo Yuva Run': BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

<p>Mumbai: BJP Yuva Morcha chief and Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya on Sunday said the "drug-free India" message was the most significant takeaway from the nationwide youth run organised to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday.</p>.<p>PM Modi turned 75 on September 17.</p>.<p>Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Surya, and actor and fitness icon Milind Soman flagged off the run in Mumbai on Sunday morning.</p>.<p>The BJP Yuva Morcha organised the 'NaMo Yuva Run' at 75 locations across the country, with participation of over 10 lakh youth, Surya told reporters here.</p>.PM Modi’s 75th birthday: BJP launches month-long celebrations with health, cleanliness drives.<p>"A drug-free India is the biggest message we can give to the young people of the country to mark the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the parliamentarian said.</p>.<p>"This is the largest ever scale at which such events have been organised. I thank the youth who participated in this run," he said.</p>.<p>Surya also expressed gratitude to Milind Soman, who served as the run ambassador.</p>.<p>"I am especially thankful to Milind Soman for agreeing to be the run-ambassador and inspiring all of us," he added. </p>