india maharashtra

Drug-free India key message of 'Namo Yuva Run': BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

The BJP Yuva Morcha organised the 'NaMo Yuva Run' at 75 locations across the country, with participation of over 10 lakh youth, Surya said.
Last Updated : 21 September 2025, 08:06 IST
Published 21 September 2025, 08:06 IST
